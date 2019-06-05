|
|
Robin J. Genung, 86, of Lenoir City, Tenn., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home. She was born in Napa, Calif., and was a college graduate of Biola College in Los Angeles, Calif., and was active in church life where she sang in the choir and worked in the church dining center at Mount Herman Conference Center in Santa Cruz, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother and first husband, Willard Phillips. She is survived by her husband, Robert Genung, and his son and daughter and their six children; first husband Willard's son, David of Foresthill, Calif., and his four children. She had no children of her own.
Funeral service was held 1-4 p.m. May 16 in New Albany, Ind., at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home. A funeral service followed visitation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019