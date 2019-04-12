|
Robin Keith Miller
Knoxville, TN
Robin Keith Miller, 56, of Knoxville TN passed away Wednesday April 10th 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia, Grandparents Mose and Nellie Mason, John P and Eva Garren Miller, Jerry and Norman Boring, Ted and Dottie Mason, Tom and Gertrude Mason, Billie and Jimmy Harbison. He is survived by Father Johnny, bothers Johnny and Mike, Uncle Robert, Aunt Iva Lee and Greely Gibson, good friend and former spouse Cindie, loved son Weslee, and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful musician, was full of love for everyone, and will be sorely missed. As per his wishes no funeral or service will be held.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019