Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Robin LeAnn Smallen


1964 - 2019
Robin LeAnn Smallen Obituary
Robin LeAnn Smallen

Lenoir City - Robin LeAnn Smallen of Lebanon formerly of Lenoir City, born September 6, 1964, passed away September 6, 2019 in Murfreesboro. Robin loved to work puzzles, observe ants and birds, KFC and Dr. Peppers. She loved to go the church and carry her bible. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Smallen; grandparents, Jim and Mildred Duggan, and Lester and Edna Smallen. Robin is survived by her loving mother, Laura Smallen Graves; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie Smallen Charleton (Mark); nieces, Sarah Smith, Lauren Hong (Dominic); aunts, Faye Duggan and Dana McDonald, and special friend, Mike. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Sunday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019
