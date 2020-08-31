Robin LeAnne Arnold Schmid
Knoxville - Robin LeAnne Arnold Schmid, 51, passed away on August 27th, 2020, at 8:23 AM at UT Medical Center. Robin was born on September 17, 1968, in Victorville, CA to Kenneth and Peggy Arnold. Robin graduated high school from Halls High School in Knoxville, TN. Her family was her life. She longed for each of them to laugh and love as much as she did. At a young age, Robin professed Jesus Christ as her Savior and was never the same. Her mission was Vacation Bible School everywhere she went either at church in the USA or abroad in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Romania. She was a loyal, devoted and passionate member of Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton, TN. She served faithfully in the choir and praise team. You would never see her out without her lipstick and her earrings. She truly enjoyed family trips to the beach, the mountains, the Christmas in the Smokies show at Dollywood, NYC and Friday nights in downtown Knoxville. Their family mission is the local coffee shop, Pike House Coffee, a beacon of hope to everyone who crosses its path. Their home was always opened to anyone who needed a place to lay their head. She was the 2nd oldest child, preceded in death by Robbie Arnold. She is also preceded in death by grandparents Floyd & Ann Arnold, grandparents Edward & Georgia Caylor. Robin married Reverend William Gregory Schmid in 1987 and three daughters were blessed to call her mom - Kayla Brooke Schmid Porter (Spencer), Karlie Abigail Schmid & Keely Ann Grace Schmid. In the last year, she became the most incredible "Rara" to four grandchildren - Laila Elizabeth Porter, Lily Grace Porter, Ernie Schmid Porter & Lonnie Evelyn Porter. She was an amazing older sister to Timothy Scott Arnold (Hollie) and Heather Lauren Haley (Clifton). Incredible Auntie to Bailey Lauren Arnold (Scott), Davis Cole Arnold (Scott), Georgia Ruth Haley (Heather) & Joel Nathaniel Haley (Heather). Call of Convenience will be held 12:00pm -8:00pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, and 9:00am - 4:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be a Live Stream Service from Fairview Baptist Church at 6 PM on Friday, September 4th, 2020. Family will be the only ones allowed in the room for the funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions. The service will be led by Pastor Jeff LaBorg and Pastor Mike Speck. Graveside will be family only on Saturday morning. Pallbearers: Timothy Scott Arnold, Clifton Haley, Spencer Porter, Charles Edward Caylor, Todd Beasley, Brandon Weaver & Austin Angel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com