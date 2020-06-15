Robin Moore Lett
Powell - Robin Moore Lett, age 58, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and sister-in-law. She bravely battled cancer for 16 ½ years and throughout her final months of treatment Robin remained caring, strong, and iron-willed in her choices. She always had her family & friends in her thoughts as she made her peace with the ending of her life. In her last hours, Robin continued to lovingly nurture and care for her boys and Mattie, share hugs with Owen & Olivia, comfort Jeff, and share to all that she felt blessed for the life she was given. Robin was preceded in death by, grandparents, James Harvey & Chassie Dew and William Fred & Goldie P.L. Cooke Moore, and father, Doyle Moore. Robin leaves behind her devoted, loving, and cherished family including husband, Jeffrey V. Lett, sons, Daniel Lett, Dustin Lett and wife, Mattie, and Drew Lett, grandchildren (who were Nana's precious joy), Owen & Olivia, mother, Maxine Moore, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny & Lisa, Gary & Jeannie, Jim & Yvette, Stanley & Lesa, Ashley & Karrie, and Dennis Moore, brother-in-law, Greg Lett, sister-in-law, Jennifer Lett, as well as her treasured aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she loved dearly. Robin and her family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Cofer, Christy Hancock, RN, and the entire staff of Thompson Cancer Survival Center for the wonderful care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, Robin requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, June 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7 pm with Robin's brother, Jim Moore delivering the eulogy. Robin requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery 11 am Friday, June 19th. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Powell - Robin Moore Lett, age 58, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and sister-in-law. She bravely battled cancer for 16 ½ years and throughout her final months of treatment Robin remained caring, strong, and iron-willed in her choices. She always had her family & friends in her thoughts as she made her peace with the ending of her life. In her last hours, Robin continued to lovingly nurture and care for her boys and Mattie, share hugs with Owen & Olivia, comfort Jeff, and share to all that she felt blessed for the life she was given. Robin was preceded in death by, grandparents, James Harvey & Chassie Dew and William Fred & Goldie P.L. Cooke Moore, and father, Doyle Moore. Robin leaves behind her devoted, loving, and cherished family including husband, Jeffrey V. Lett, sons, Daniel Lett, Dustin Lett and wife, Mattie, and Drew Lett, grandchildren (who were Nana's precious joy), Owen & Olivia, mother, Maxine Moore, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny & Lisa, Gary & Jeannie, Jim & Yvette, Stanley & Lesa, Ashley & Karrie, and Dennis Moore, brother-in-law, Greg Lett, sister-in-law, Jennifer Lett, as well as her treasured aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she loved dearly. Robin and her family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Cofer, Christy Hancock, RN, and the entire staff of Thompson Cancer Survival Center for the wonderful care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, Robin requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, June 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7 pm with Robin's brother, Jim Moore delivering the eulogy. Robin requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery 11 am Friday, June 19th. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.