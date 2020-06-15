Robin Moore Lett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Moore Lett

Powell - Robin Moore Lett, age 58, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and sister-in-law. She bravely battled cancer for 16 ½ years and throughout her final months of treatment Robin remained caring, strong, and iron-willed in her choices. She always had her family & friends in her thoughts as she made her peace with the ending of her life. In her last hours, Robin continued to lovingly nurture and care for her boys and Mattie, share hugs with Owen & Olivia, comfort Jeff, and share to all that she felt blessed for the life she was given. Robin was preceded in death by, grandparents, James Harvey & Chassie Dew and William Fred & Goldie P.L. Cooke Moore, and father, Doyle Moore. Robin leaves behind her devoted, loving, and cherished family including husband, Jeffrey V. Lett, sons, Daniel Lett, Dustin Lett and wife, Mattie, and Drew Lett, grandchildren (who were Nana's precious joy), Owen & Olivia, mother, Maxine Moore, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny & Lisa, Gary & Jeannie, Jim & Yvette, Stanley & Lesa, Ashley & Karrie, and Dennis Moore, brother-in-law, Greg Lett, sister-in-law, Jennifer Lett, as well as her treasured aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she loved dearly. Robin and her family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Cofer, Christy Hancock, RN, and the entire staff of Thompson Cancer Survival Center for the wonderful care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, Robin requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, June 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7 pm with Robin's brother, Jim Moore delivering the eulogy. Robin requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery 11 am Friday, June 19th. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Interment
11:00 AM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved