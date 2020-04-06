Resources
Robin Sue Bell Obituary
Knoxville - Robin Sue Bell, age 66, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Nadine and Bob Bell; sister, Judy Herron.

She is survived by sons, Matt (Andrea) Wilburn and Adam (Anona) Wilburn; precious grandchildren, Sierra and Jaxon Wilburn sisters, Jackie (Jim) Farmer and Angel (Bennie) Byrd; brother, Chip Bell.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Mill Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
