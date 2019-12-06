|
|
Rockford Delano "Dan" Casey
Knoxville - Rockford Delano (Dan) Casey, 82, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at home following a long fight with Alzheimer's. Dan was the loving son of Roy and May Hull Casey and loving brother of Clifton, Clinton, Milton, and Harold Casey, Norma Knight and Nona Norwine, all preceding him in death.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Carol Ann (Hailey) Casey; his daughters and spouses, Pamela and Hank Balaity, Kimberly and Galen Suppes, Karen Casey and John Pennie, his grandchildren, Teressa Balaity, Nicholas Balaity (Tara), Adrianna Schultz (Devon), Anthony Balaity, Casey Logwood (Tyler) and Adam Suppes (Sami), his great grandchildren, Eleanor, Charlotte, and Daniel Balaity and Jazmine Logwood.
Born in Forsyth Missouri and raised in Jefferson City, Missouri, his family were intense card players. This pastime has continued on to the next generations and the competitive nature has never waned. He was a star pitcher of his high school baseball team, going on to play in Ban Johnson and semi pro.
Dan graduated from the University of Missouri in 1959 as a salutatorian earning a degree in civil engineering.
Dan retired in 1995 as owner and founder of Caprice Construction Company. Caprice Construction Company erected air cleaning structures for paper mills and power plants throughout the United States.
Enthusiastic travelers, Dan and Carol Ann pursued their love of learning and history spending his retirement years traveling all over the world, visiting 57 countries. Avid golfers, they are longtime members of Fox Den Country Club.
Dan was a devoted disciple of Christ and served as elder and leader of Farragut Church of Christ where he and Carol Ann were active members serving and mentoring, focusing on adults (young to old) in many ways including marriage enrichment seminars.
The family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to Robert Montgomery, MD and Covenant Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9th at Click Farragut Funeral Home with visitation from 5 to 7 pm and funeral service following directed by Paul Phelps. Burial services will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 3:30 pm at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens, 4205 Horner Road, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Farragut Church of Christ (136 Smith Road, Farragut, TN 37934) for local benevolence or to World Christian Broadcasting (605 Bradley Ct., Franklin, TN 37067).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019