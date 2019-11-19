|
|
Rocky D. Goode
Knoxville - Rocky D. Goode, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on November 18, 2019 from complications of Frontotemporal Degeneration at the age of 66. Rocky loved the Lord, his family, his friends, his community, and the game of football with all his heart. He had a humble servant's heart, and never truly realized how special and extraordinary he was. Rocky was a graduate of Bearden High School, where he earned the 1972 State Football Player of the Year and was an All-American. He went on to play for The University of Tennessee and his life-long love affair with football led him to a successful career as an SEC official for over 25 years, as well as a popular spot on sports talk radio. He was inducted into the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Rocky was a Vol For Life! He gave of his time, money and talents; always serving on various boards and charity organizations- over 25! His success was a result of hard work and a desire to help others. Rocky was a "rules guy" and always did the right thing. He had relationships with some of the biggest celebrities both local and beyond, but he always remained his genuine, true self and treated everyone the same. Rocky was also a trusted businessman who was the #1 National Producer multiple times as an insurance broker. Rocky enjoyed a career of 30 plus years with Willis, retiring as Sr. Executive Vice President for the Knoxville office. He enjoyed golf. His tireless work with the Patricia Neal Golf Classic for the 35 years of it's existence, including several as the tournament Chair, which was instrumental in bringing professional golf to our area. It would be impossible to publish all his accomplishments, awards, and achievements here, but sufficed it to say that he has heard, "well done, thy good and faithful servant".
Rocky is survived and will be forever missed by his loving and devoted wife, LaDonna Parrott-Goode; parents, Ben and Evelyn Goode; sister, Deborah Shepherd (Alan); brother, Mike Goode; loving special aunt, Evelyn Goode Miller; children, Emily Goode, Ryan Goode (Cayla); step-son, Jackson Venable; grandchildren, Lincoln Anderson Goode and his mother Anne Marie Morestead, of Warner Robins, GA, Vaylen Goode; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
The family will Receive Friends on Tuesday, November 26th from 5:00-7:00pm at Concord United Methodist Church. The Funeral will begin at 7:00pm, with Rev. Wil Cantrell and Rev. Larry Trotter officiating. The Graveside will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, November 27th at 11:00am. Pallbearers will be Danny Moon, Jeff Goode, Adam Tyler, Justin Goode, Jim Reed and Billy Good. His SEC brothers will act as honorary pallbearers: Bert Ackerman, Joe Dawson, Gerald Hodges, Doug Linebarger, and Eddy Powers. The family wants to acknowledge Rocky's special friends, Patrick Birmingham, Jon Burnette, Harry Call, George Calloway, Ted Hall, Bill Hamilton, Alan Hill, Allen Holman, Jimmy Hyams, Chad Mountain, Raef Smith, Tony Spezia and Tony Stubbs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Frontotemporal Degeneration foundation at theaftd.org, Patricia Neal Foundation at patneal.org, or Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley at bgctnv.org in Rocky's memory. Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Goode family and invites you to view and sign the guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019