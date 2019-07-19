|
|
Rodna Hemphill
Knoxville - Rodna Darlene Hemphill, age 57, of Knoxville, passed away 5:57am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Tennova North. She was a member of Anchor Holds Baptist Church. She was a well-known gospel singer and her name was "Songbird for Jesus". Survived by sons Mark Anthony (Victoria) Hemphill, Jr. and Todd Sullivan; daughter Elizabeth Anne Boles; grandchildren Chloe, Katelynn and Hannah Boles, Logan and Sophia Hemphill; father Bruce and Rowena Walton; 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Saturday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Ronnie Dotson officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Sunday New Bethel Church Cemetery in Sweetwater, TN for 3pm interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019