Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
Mount Olive Cemetery
Rodney A. Creswell Sr.

Rodney A. Creswell Sr. Obituary
Rodney A. Creswell, Sr..

Knoxville - Rodney Allan Creswell Sr., age 54, departed this life on September 3, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. He was a member of Children of God Ministries Church of God in Christ.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Creswell, I (1999); his brother, John Henry Creswell, II (2010); and his sister, Bianca Broughton (2007).

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother: Violetha Creswell; his children: Tia Fuller (Dominique), Rodney Creswell Jr., and Joyè Wesley; stepdaughter, Twanessa (Darnell) Andrews; two grandchildren; siblings, Brian Creswell, Sr., Kenzel Creswell, Marinita Creswell and Corey Creswell, Sr.; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-2 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Superintendent Phillip Hamilton, Sr., officiating. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Creswell's obituary can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
