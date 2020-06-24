Rodney Allen "Rod" Burrows
Rodney Allen "Rod" Burrows

Knoxville - Rodney Allen "Rod" Burrows, age 66, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at U T Medical Center.

Rod was an employee of Allied Chemical for many years. He enjoyed drawing, music, assembling model ships and airplane, fishing and camping with his nephew, Roger.

Rod is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dotson Burrows; parents, Roger Burrows and Beverly McIntyre Burrows Zudell.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Burrows of East Tawas, Michigan; half-brother, Brian Zudell; sister-in-law, Kathy Clabough of Knoxville; brothers-in-law, Rick and Tom Dotson; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Seals and Rev. Jonathan Clabough officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee is serving Burrows family. www.clickfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
JUN
27
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
