Rodney (Rod) Craig Weaver
Rodney (Rod) Craig Weaver age 53, of Seymour went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a lengthy battle with autonomic nerve disease. He was an Air Force Veteran and a long-time supporter of the Chicago Bears. He was a member of Seymour First Baptist Church. Survivors: Loving wife: Jan. Daughters and Son-in-law: Sophie (Daddy's girl and Daddy's pistol); Jessica (Josh) Smith
Son and Daughter-in-law: Rodney (Madeline) Weaver. Several grandchildren. Parents: Bernard and Lynnette Weaver. Brother and Sister-in-law: Curt (Betty) Weaver. Special friend Jason Pugsley. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to benefit the family for Sophie's college fund.
The Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 PM with funeral service to follow at 4 PM, Dr. Bruce Yates and Pastor Logan Haggard officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Monday at Chilhowee Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com