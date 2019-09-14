|
|
Rodney F. Smith
Seymour - Rodney F. Smith 85 of Seymour TN passed away on September 7, 2019 at The Point Assisted Living Facility. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Smith's greatest passion in life was woodworking. A master craftsman, he made several pieces of solid oak furniture for his children and grandchildren.
Rodney Smith designed automotive seating for Lear Stigler Corp. and then retired as lead engineer for National Seating. Earning him several personal patens for his industry leading designs on the air ride truck seat.
A true renaissance man, he owned a successful steel company in Dayton, OH and a Bonanza steak house in Morristown, TN., He designed and built two landmark homes as well as two of the churches he attended over the years. He was a high school drafting teacher in the 1960's, and in his spare time drag raced his classic car at events around the country.
Rodney was preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn Sue Smith and also his parents Mr. John and Maude Smith also of Seymour, TN.
Rodney is survived by his three sons Curt (Crystal) Smith and family of Ringgold, GA, Jeff Smith and family of Corryton, TN, and Sam Smith and family of Corryton, TN.
The family will receive friends on September 15, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5302 Nails Creek Rd. Maryville, TN 37804, with a funeral service and graveside service to follow, with Pastor Gary Mammon to officiate.
Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019