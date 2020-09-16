1/
Rodney McClellan
Rodney McClellan

Clinton - Rodney McClellan, age 66, born February 10, 1954 in Knoxville, TN, died September 11, 2020 due to complications of Pneumonia. Rodney resided in Andersonville, TN most of his life and spent his last years in Clinton, TN.

Rodney's smile could brighten the day and lighten the load of anyone who cared for him. He is loved and will be missed by brother and sister-in-law, William and Laurel McClellan of Fort Collins, CO; nieces, Meredith Nichols of Fort Collins, CO; Claire McClellan of Fort Collins, CO; sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and David Zech of Buchanan, MI; and sister and brother-in-law, Deidre and Jeff Collins of Camas, WA; nephew, Steven Collins of Lincoln, NE; and niece, Kelsey Collins of Camas, WA. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ruby and Sherman McClellan; and aunt, Eula Mae Sharp. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers throughout his life for the love they shared with Rodney. The family has decided to have a graveside service celebrating Rodney's life at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, P.O. Box 212, Andersonville, TN or the charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00PM. www.holleygambe.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
