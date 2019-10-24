|
Rodney Sturgeon
Knoxville - Rodney E. Sturgeon, age 89 of Knoxville, born in Bloomington, Indiana, passed away October 23, 2019. He was an Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed a number of things including: landscaping, reading and making family and friends laugh. Before passing, he affirmed his faith in Jesus Christ. We can't wait for our reunion in heaven!
He is preceded in death by parents Harold Sturgeon & Ruby Van Slyke. Survived by wife of 58 years Louise E. Sturgeon; children Judy Dutchover, Robin Lower, Susan Settle, & Rodney E. Sturgeon II; grandchildren Chip Settle, Corey Lower, Tyler Lower, Hannah Sturgeon, Rodney E. Sturgeon III & Samuel Sturgeon; great grandchildren Justin Swartz, Henry Settle, Alex Settle & Wyatt Settle; and brother Harold "Butch" Sturgeon. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim McGhee officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Hill Cemetery for an interment service.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home for their love and superb care of Rod over the years.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019