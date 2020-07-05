Rodney Williams
Knoxville - Rodney Williams, age 66, of Knoxville, passed away July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Corbin & Lillie Williams, sister, Inez McBee, and brother-in-law, Larry McBee. Survivors include longtime friend, Bob Weaver and wife, Tracy. Family and friends will meet at Williams Cemetery in Claiborne County for graveside services at 11 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Mynatt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.