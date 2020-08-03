1/1
Rodrick Lowell (Rod) Howard
Rodrick Lowell (Rod) Howard

Knoxville - Rodrick Lowell Howard (Rod), age 79 passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born December 28, 1940 in New Market, Tennessee. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Rod served honorably during the Korean War. He retired from United Parcel Service after 26 years of service. Rod was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Knoxville. He loved the Lord, and was supportive of the work of the church. Preceded in death by parents, Halmond and Mary Jane Howard; brothers, Halmond L. Howard, Jr and William (Bill) Howard; sister, Mary Lou Witt. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Helen Howard; son, Rusty Howard; daughter, Karen (Mark) Henderson; granddaughter, Jenny (Justin) Norcross, several great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob Howard, Betty Bourff, Dorcas Haws, Larry Howard, Ed Howard, and several nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Fielden Cemetery in New Market. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1748, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
