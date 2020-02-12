Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Kodak, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Creswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger "Tennessee" Creswell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger "Tennessee" Creswell Obituary
Roger "Tennessee" Creswell

Knoxville - Roger "Tennessee" Creswell, passed away February 10, 2020. U. S. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by parents Oliver & Ruth Creswell and son Dustin Creswell. Survived by wife Gabby, sons Jason Creswell (Lia) and Billy McKnight (Christina), stepsons Arthur and Andrew Herrero, siblings Ken Creswell (Sharon) and Steve Creswell (Patty), and Libby Preston (Skip), several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak, TN, for a 2 pm graveside service with Rev. Mike Vincent and Rev. Tom Severt officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -