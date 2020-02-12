|
Roger "Tennessee" Creswell
Knoxville - Roger "Tennessee" Creswell, passed away February 10, 2020. U. S. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by parents Oliver & Ruth Creswell and son Dustin Creswell. Survived by wife Gabby, sons Jason Creswell (Lia) and Billy McKnight (Christina), stepsons Arthur and Andrew Herrero, siblings Ken Creswell (Sharon) and Steve Creswell (Patty), and Libby Preston (Skip), several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak, TN, for a 2 pm graveside service with Rev. Mike Vincent and Rev. Tom Severt officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020