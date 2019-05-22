Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Rosenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Dale Rosenbaum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Dale Rosenbaum Obituary
Roger Dale Rosenbaum

Knoxville, TN

Roger Dale Rosenbaum "Rosie" - passed away on May 20, 2019, at the age of 64. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and the United States Navy. Rosie met the love of his life in Halls as a teenager and celebrated over 45 years of marriage to Teresa Jean Rosenbaum. He was preceded in death by father, Calvin Coolidge Rosenbaum; brothers, Robert Darrell Rosenbaum "Dobie" and Randy Dwight Rosenbaum. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Jean Rosenbaum; daughters, Hope Wilson (Justin), Tammy Rosenbaum, Jennifer Rosenbaum; grandchildren, Jodie Jean Rosenbaum, William Lee Tilson and Jerry Dale Wilson; mother, Ann Little Baker; sisters, Cathy Bowman and Karen Schmidt; and several other family members. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, Tennessee 37923. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999.

www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
