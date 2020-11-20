1/1
Roger Dean Sprunger
1935 - 2020
Roger Dean Sprunger

Knoxville - Roger Dean Sprunger, age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in North Liberty, Indiana on September 13, 1935. Roger served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961.

Roger was a world traveler and lived a colorful life. He enjoyed art, culture, African American History, baking, spending time working in his yard, golf, snow skiing, bowling, and jigsaw puzzles.

Roger was preceded in death by the joy of his life for 43 years, Grady Welker; parents, Simeon and Gladie Sprunger; sister, Elsie Sprunger Keck; brother, Kenneth Sprunger; and close friend, James Gibbons.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews in Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin; and close friends, Imogene and Charles Kirkpatrick, Bill and Connie Barth, Brandy Dunn and Brandon Cozzolino.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:30 with a 1:00pm service to follow at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Sprunger family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
12:30 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
DEC
8
Service
01:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
