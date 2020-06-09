Roger Eugene "Gene" Clark
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Eugene "Gene" Clark

Dandridge - Roger Eugene "Gene" Clark, age 92 of Dandridge went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born April 1, 1928 in Washburn, TN. Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Darmstadt, Germany at the conclusion of World War II and during the Korea War. Gene worked for KUB in Knoxville, TN for thirty-five years, retiring in 1983 at which time he and his wife, Vivian, moved to Dandridge, TN. He was a member of the local Braselton Masonic Lodge chapter and transported children to Shriner's hospitals for many years. He also drove a school bus and was a substitute teacher at Jefferson County High School. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a charter member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville and after that a member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge. He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Vivian Grace Daniel Clark; parents, John C. and Vola (Rucker) Clark; brothers, Champ, Joe, and J.C. Clark and sister, Audrey Clark. Gene is survived by son, Gary Gene Clark (wife Jean), and daughters: Celina Faye Clay (husband Jack), Beverly Kaye Miller (husband Chuck), Brenda Jo Clark Williams, Kimberly Jane Whitmire. He is loved by grandchildren: Daniel Clark, Debbie Johnson, Pamela Whitaker, Gatlin McPherson, Tylor McPherson, Tara Whitmire, and Austin Whitmire and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gene will Lie in State at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:30 PM for friends and family to call. A military and Masonic graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa with Dr. Bob Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. A Celebration of his Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Dandridge on July 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Dr. Justin Terrell officiating. All friends and family are invited.Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:30 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved