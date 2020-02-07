Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Gilland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Gilland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Gilland Obituary
Roger Gilland

Knoxville - Roger M. Gilland - age 70 of Knoxville went peacefully home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with family by his side. Roger was a former deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and a current member of Olivet Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Bert and Bessie Gilland; brother, David Gilland; and sister, Dwaynia Sawyer. Roger will be sadly missed by loving wife, Dorothy, of 51 years who stayed by his side until the end; loving sons who were by his side, Roger M. (Jamia) Gilland, Jr. and Derrick (Valerie) Gilland; grandchildren, Ryan K. Gilland, Lexie R. Gilland, Kaylee R. Gilland, Barrett K. Gilland; brother, Larry Gilland; sisters, Carolyn (Roy) Sharp, Ollie (Fate) Green; and several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to UT Hospice and the Hospice Unit at West Hills especially Darla Catanella, RN and all her staff for the special love and care they gave Roger. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bob Zavattieri, Rev. Matt Caldwell, Rev. Louis Branch, and Rev. Fate Green officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Roy Sharp, Ryan Gilland, Fate Green, Jamie Taylor, Ronnie Green, Jackie Chapman, and Jeremy White. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -