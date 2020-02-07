|
|
Roger Gilland
Knoxville - Roger M. Gilland - age 70 of Knoxville went peacefully home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with family by his side. Roger was a former deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and a current member of Olivet Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Bert and Bessie Gilland; brother, David Gilland; and sister, Dwaynia Sawyer. Roger will be sadly missed by loving wife, Dorothy, of 51 years who stayed by his side until the end; loving sons who were by his side, Roger M. (Jamia) Gilland, Jr. and Derrick (Valerie) Gilland; grandchildren, Ryan K. Gilland, Lexie R. Gilland, Kaylee R. Gilland, Barrett K. Gilland; brother, Larry Gilland; sisters, Carolyn (Roy) Sharp, Ollie (Fate) Green; and several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to UT Hospice and the Hospice Unit at West Hills especially Darla Catanella, RN and all her staff for the special love and care they gave Roger. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bob Zavattieri, Rev. Matt Caldwell, Rev. Louis Branch, and Rev. Fate Green officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Roy Sharp, Ryan Gilland, Fate Green, Jamie Taylor, Ronnie Green, Jackie Chapman, and Jeremy White. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020