|
|
Roger Griffin Yarnell
Hardin Valley, TN
Roger Griffin Yarnell, age 80, of the Hardin Valley Community passed away on March 15, 2019 at his home.
Roger was a member of Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church since 1980. Roger was active in the US Army 3rd division, 7th infantry serving most of the time in Germany, near the Berlin Wall during the coldest winter on record. He was also a 32nd degree Mason at Beaver Ridge lodge where he was a member since 1971. He lived in Hardin Valley all his life and graduated Karns High School in 1956. Roger was a barber in Hardin Valley for 42 years, working first with his uncle, Earl Yarnell, then with lifelong friend Virgil Hackworth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Effie Yarnell; sisters, Joella Phillips and husband Charles, and Ruth Palmer Roberson and husbands C.H. Palmer and Clyde Roberson; and brother-in-laws, Steve Armstrong and Joe Offord.
Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kaye Armstrong Yarnell; son and daughter-in-law, Kris and Rachel Yarnell; daughter, Amanda Yarnell; granddaughter, Sylvia Mae Yarnell; sisters, Doris Offord and Frances (Blaine) Peels; sisters-in-law, Sue (Michael) McLain, Rita (Randy) Reynolds, Sherry (Bill) Robinson, and Jean Armstrong; 14 nieces and nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and special Fur Baby, Penny Lane.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1922 Marietta Church Road followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. with Rev. Randall Mayfield and Rev. Don Hubbard officiating.
Serving as honorary pall bearers; Bill (Peggy) Bolinger, Don (Nancy) Gordon, Billy (Debbie) Palmer, Virgil Hackworth, Donnie (Amanda) Peels, D J (Marie) Sims, and Gary (Len) Wallen.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Marietta Church Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Marietta CP Church Building Fund, P O Box 32007, Knoxville, TN 37930 or to Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville. www.breakthroughknoxville.com, 900 East Hill Avenue, Suite 145, Knoxville, TN 37915.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Yarnell family. www.clickfh.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019