Roger Kenneth Witt
Knoxville - Roger Kenneth Witt, age 73 of Knoxville passed away on July 31, 2020. A graduate of Fulton High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Charles H. McKinney Lodge #433, The American Legion Post 0172 (Clinton) and Amvets Post 2 (Oak Ridge). Member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. Retired from CNS Y12 with 40 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents Roger K. Witt Sr. and Virginia Rose Witt. Survived by his wife, Pat Bayless Witt; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Mary Ann Witt; sister, Sharlene Barback; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and countless beloved friends. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the Witt family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
