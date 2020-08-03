1/
Roger Kenneth Witt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Kenneth Witt

Knoxville - Roger Kenneth Witt, age 73 of Knoxville passed away on July 31, 2020. A graduate of Fulton High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Charles H. McKinney Lodge #433, The American Legion Post 0172 (Clinton) and Amvets Post 2 (Oak Ridge). Member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. Retired from CNS Y12 with 40 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents Roger K. Witt Sr. and Virginia Rose Witt. Survived by his wife, Pat Bayless Witt; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Mary Ann Witt; sister, Sharlene Barback; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and countless beloved friends. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the Witt family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved