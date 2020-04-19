|
Roger Mink
A beloved father, brother, and friend - Roger Mink passed away Sunday April 19th, 2020 at home, surrounded by love and family. Married 39 years, his wife Sue was devoted until the very end to lovingly caring for him as he battled deteriorating health. An avid outdoorsman, Roger's office was Norris Lake and many others throughout the southeast while competing in Bass Tournaments, or enjoying the rays of the sun as he landscaped yards. His favorite title was "Papaw" and nothing fulfilled him more than gathering with family to enjoy a good meal. He grew to love God deeply and looked forward to fellowship with his church family @ Arlington Church of Christ. The family will host a casual outdoor service at home on April 22, 2020 staring at 1 pm, service @2:30. The address is 8414 Jenkins Lane, Knoxville, TN 37838.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020