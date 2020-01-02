|
Roger Paul Nicley-age 78 of Maynardville went home to be with Jesus Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired employee of Roadway Express. Roger never met a stranger, always had a joke to tell and cherished his wife of 57 years and adored his children and grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest and loved the Lord with all his heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his nurses and caregivers from the V. A., SCHAS and U. T. Hospice. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Nicley; mother, Manda Hatfield Evans Nicley; brothers, Earl Evans and Glen Nicley.
Survivors: wife, Sandra Nicley; sister, Eloise Workman; daughter, Melissa (Reeford) Cagle; son, Randall Nicley; daughter, Wendi (Todd) Curnutt. Grandchildren, Rance Cagle, Jr.; Chelsea Nicley and fiancée, Jeremy Smith; Tyler Nicley and Briley Curnutt. Several nieces and nephews. Special friends, Randy Grimes, Victor Hurst and Charles Norton.
Funeral service 11 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Charles Norton officiating. Military graveside rites will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville presented by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard. Pallbearers: J. C. Ray, Randy Grimes, Glen Nicley, Jr., Randy Nicley, Tyler Nicley, Todd Curnutt. Honorary Pallbearers: Steve Sanders and Jeremy Smith. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020