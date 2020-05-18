|
Roger Wayne Frost
Andersonville - Roger Wayne Frost, age 59, of Andersonville left his earthly body to be home with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Roger was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We love him dearly and miss him deeply. His memory will live in our hearts forever as we have comfort in knowing that he is at peace in heaven after his long and courageous battle with leukemia.
Roger graduated from Heritage High School and was proud to have served in the United States Army. He received his associate degree from the Tennessee Institute of Electronics, and then accepted a job in Charlotte, North Carolina. It did not take long for Roger to realize he missed his family, and he quickly returned to East Tennessee where he began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. Roger was blessed with lasting friendships and special memories from his 18 years at the Powell Post Office.
Roger had a love for bicycles at an early age, and as he grew up he graduated to minibikes and motorcycles. He also enjoyed hiking, boating, skiing, and four-wheeling. He was blessed to have devoted friends who made these activities even more enjoyable for him.
Family was very important to Roger, and we thank God for giving him to us and allowing us to know his love. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife and best friend Christa, much loved daughter Carlin, parents Jack and Nell Frost, sister Kristi Connatser and husband Lee, Mother and father in-law Sam and Carol Lambert, brother and sister in-law Sam and Kami Lambert, and very special niece and nephew Nicolas and Kylie Lambert. Roger was preceded in death by grandparents Lawrence and Beulah Rowland and Herbert and Mamie Frost.
We want to thank our devoted friends, church family at Norris First Baptist, and also New Hope Baptist Church in Maryville for the prayers, texts, cards, and kindness during his illness. Roger was humbled to know that he was being lifted to the Lord in prayer by so many people. We also want to thank the doctors, nurses, and all of the medical support staff who cared for Roger. Many of you became special friends, and we hope you know how much your kindness means to our family.
The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls on Thursday, May 21 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a celebration of life led by Pastor David Seiber and longtime friend Pastor Michael Parker. In an effort to protect our friends and family we would like to encourage our guests to wear masks and practice social distancing as we honor Roger's memory.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020