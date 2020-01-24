|
Roland "Bud" Cloninger
Dandridge - Roland "Bud" Cloninger, age 83 of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Bud was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ruby Cloninger and brothers Bill and Terry Cloninger. He is survived by his wife Marjorie "Margie" Cloninger; daughters and sons-in-law Pat and Mike, Cathy, Kim and Randy, Sherry, Tina; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Kathy Cloninger; sister Peggy Moore; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Funeral service is 2 PM Tuesday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Cate Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020