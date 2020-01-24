Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Cloninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland "Bud" Cloninger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland "Bud" Cloninger Obituary
Roland "Bud" Cloninger

Dandridge - Roland "Bud" Cloninger, age 83 of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Bud was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ruby Cloninger and brothers Bill and Terry Cloninger. He is survived by his wife Marjorie "Margie" Cloninger; daughters and sons-in-law Pat and Mike, Cathy, Kim and Randy, Sherry, Tina; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Kathy Cloninger; sister Peggy Moore; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Funeral service is 2 PM Tuesday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Cate Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -