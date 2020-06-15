Roland Stinnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Stinnett

Kodak - Roland Boyd Stinnett - age 79 of Kodak passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Roland was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true Child of God. He always had a kind heart and a loving smile for everyone. Survived by wife of 57 years, Billie Sue Stinnett; children, Kimberly Tomaselli, Gregory Stinnett, and Robin (Greg) Roberts; son-in-law, Tim Tomaselli; grandchildren, Casey Johnson, Keeley Ussery, Cody (Ariel) Cooper, Amanda Gilchrist, DeJuan Gilchrist, Mark Linkes, Nicholas Higginbotham, Mikka Higginbotham, Megan Higginbotham, Zak Bacon, Benjamin Stinnett, Dylan Stinnett, Austin Stinnett; and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Thursday at Salem Cemetery in Kodak for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved