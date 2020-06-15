Roland Stinnett
Kodak - Roland Boyd Stinnett - age 79 of Kodak passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Roland was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true Child of God. He always had a kind heart and a loving smile for everyone. Survived by wife of 57 years, Billie Sue Stinnett; children, Kimberly Tomaselli, Gregory Stinnett, and Robin (Greg) Roberts; son-in-law, Tim Tomaselli; grandchildren, Casey Johnson, Keeley Ussery, Cody (Ariel) Cooper, Amanda Gilchrist, DeJuan Gilchrist, Mark Linkes, Nicholas Higginbotham, Mikka Higginbotham, Megan Higginbotham, Zak Bacon, Benjamin Stinnett, Dylan Stinnett, Austin Stinnett; and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Thursday at Salem Cemetery in Kodak for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.