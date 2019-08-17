|
Rolanda " Nokie" Rogers
Knoxville - Rolanda " Nokie" Rogers, age 56, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 9, 2019.
Preceded in death by: mother, Cora "Cookie" Scott; father, Horace Battle; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Dorothy Dix; paternal grandmother Susie Battle.
Survivors, devoted daughters, Harneatha (Marlon) Mitchell; Shenitta Rogers and Vintrice and Victoria Carero; 9 devoted grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; 2 aunts; 1 uncle and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, to include, devoted friends, Lawanda and Claudia.
Family will receive friends, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2342 Louise Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915; homegoing service,8:00p.m., Pastor Dexter D. Mims, Sr., Officiating.
Family will assemble at 2602 Linden Avenue at 6:15 p.m., for procession to the church.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019