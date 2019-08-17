Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
2342 Louise Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
2342 Louise Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolanda Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolanda "Nokie" Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolanda "Nokie" Rogers Obituary
Rolanda " Nokie" Rogers

Knoxville - Rolanda " Nokie" Rogers, age 56, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 9, 2019.

Preceded in death by: mother, Cora "Cookie" Scott; father, Horace Battle; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Dorothy Dix; paternal grandmother Susie Battle.

Survivors, devoted daughters, Harneatha (Marlon) Mitchell; Shenitta Rogers and Vintrice and Victoria Carero; 9 devoted grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; 2 aunts; 1 uncle and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, to include, devoted friends, Lawanda and Claudia.

Family will receive friends, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2342 Louise Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915; homegoing service,8:00p.m., Pastor Dexter D. Mims, Sr., Officiating.

Family will assemble at 2602 Linden Avenue at 6:15 p.m., for procession to the church.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now