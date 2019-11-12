Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland W. Young Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolland W. Young Jr. Obituary
Rolland W. Young Jr.

Cartersville, GA - Rolland W. Young, Jr. age 71 of Cartersville, Georgia passed away peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019. Rolland was born November 5, 1948 to Rolland W. Young, Sr. and Bertha Underwood Young. He will be remembered as a kind and loving family man. He is preceded in death by his father, Rolland W. Young, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Webster Young, son Kevin M. Young(Wendy), daughter Kristina Young Brewer(Matt), grandchildren Kyle M. Brewer(13) and Samantha Grace Brewer(6), mother Bertha Underwood Young(100), sister Brenda Young Hill and several beloved nephews, cousins and many close friends. We welcome family and friends to celebrate Rolland's life for visitation at Bridges Funeral home in Knoxville, Tennessee from 6pm-8pm on Friday, November 15th. Family and friends are also invited to attend funeral services which will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 16th with visitation an hour prior to the service. There will be a graveside service to follow at Beech Springs Cemetery in Kodak, Tennessee. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to . Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -