Rolland W. Young Jr.
Cartersville, GA - Rolland W. Young, Jr. age 71 of Cartersville, Georgia passed away peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019. Rolland was born November 5, 1948 to Rolland W. Young, Sr. and Bertha Underwood Young. He will be remembered as a kind and loving family man. He is preceded in death by his father, Rolland W. Young, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Webster Young, son Kevin M. Young(Wendy), daughter Kristina Young Brewer(Matt), grandchildren Kyle M. Brewer(13) and Samantha Grace Brewer(6), mother Bertha Underwood Young(100), sister Brenda Young Hill and several beloved nephews, cousins and many close friends. We welcome family and friends to celebrate Rolland's life for visitation at Bridges Funeral home in Knoxville, Tennessee from 6pm-8pm on Friday, November 15th. Family and friends are also invited to attend funeral services which will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 16th with visitation an hour prior to the service. There will be a graveside service to follow at Beech Springs Cemetery in Kodak, Tennessee. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to . Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019