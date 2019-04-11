|
|
Roman Grant Taber
Knoxville, TN
Roman Grant Taber, 45, of Knoxville, passed away from this world suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 8:00PM at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN.
Roman was born in Johnson City, TN on August 25, 1973. He and family moved to Greeneville, TN in 1982. He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1992 and attended ETSU. He was currently an employee of Ruby Tuesday's in Alcoa, TN; having worked in the food industry in
various positions for many years.
Roman is survived by one son: Roman Noah Taber of Knoxville, TN, with whom he made his home; father and
mother: Dan and Narda Taber; brother: Jon and his wife, Kim Taber of Greeneville, TN; nephew: Caleb Taber and fiance', Sarah Cox of Johnson City, TN; aunts: Trina Davidson of Johnson City, TN and Wanda Constant of Jonesborough, TN; the "love of his life", Stacy Schambach and her daughter, Natalie; very loving dog: Annabell; several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Joseph and Minnie Carson, William "Bill" and Lois Taber.
Roman was a dedicated father and fierce warrior for his son who had many special needs. Noah was always the highest priority in his life.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-4PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The memorial service will follow visitation at 4PM in the funeral home chapel. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 5:30PM in Knoxville, TN at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 5409 Jacksboro Pike. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019