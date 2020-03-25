Resources
Ron Jeffery

Ron Jeffery Obituary
Ron Jeffery

Ron Jeffery, 69, passed away late Monday, March 23rd at home on his farm in Hardin Valley surrounded by close family; wife of 30 years Carol, daughter Jody, and son Tyler. Originally from Alberta, Canada, he traveled the world doing what he loved, playing music. Ron settled down in Knoxville, TN in the 70's. For 25 years, he played bass and sang at the Comedy Barn in Pigeon Forge. His wishes were to have his body donated to science where he'll help students and research continue to advance. A celebration of life to come in the future. Our Canadian cowboy rode away into the setting sun.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
