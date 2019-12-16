|
|
Ron L. Parris
Lenoir City - Ron L. Parris - age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U. S. Marine Corp. Ron was a member of Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. He was a longtime realtor/auctioneer and along with his partners founded The Real Estate Place in Lenoir City. Ron was a member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM and a lifetime Shriner. He was a longtime gospel singer with the Harmonizer Quartet. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and and Maude Parris; brothers, Harold Parris and John Parris; sisters, Lena "Cricket" Donnett, Jane Parris and Jewelene Herd.
Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia "Silver" Parris; daughters, Ronda Tatham (Randy) and Selena Parris; grandchildren: Chase Coleman (Shante), Brooke Coleman (Eric), Luke Selvidge, Chandler Burriss (Carl), and Spencer Tatham; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Coleman, Kobe Adams, Max Coleman, Paxton Burriss, Ava Burriss, Elijah Burriss; sister, Jan Spoon (Jerry); sister-in-law, Tootie Parris, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services with full military honors conferred by the United States Marine Corp and Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019