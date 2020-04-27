Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Ronald A. Phillips

Ronald A. Phillips Obituary
Ronald A. Phillips

Ronald A. Phillips (Ronnie) - age 80 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away April 26, 2020 at NHC.

Ronnie was born March 28, 1940 to Oits and Mary Lou Phillips, and grew up in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1958 graduate of Fulton High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He attended Carson Newman College; served in the US Marine Corps; went to work in the Police Dept. of Southern Railway now Norfolk & Southern Railroad.

He worked in Knoxville, TN, Chattanooga, TN, Charlotte, NC, Birmingham, AL, Belleville, IL, Greeneville, SC and St. Louis, MO. After 30 years, he retired as division chief of St. Louis. , He and his wife moved to Tellico Village where he enjoyed playing golf, and he was a member of the Community Church at Tellico Village.

Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Margie Phillips; daughter Rona Akerman and her husband Ron of Americus, GA; son Ted Phillips and his wife Carol of Huntsville, AL; granddaughter Meredith Hall and grandsons Ryan Phillips and Evan Phillips.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Ronald A. Phillips. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
