Ronald Alan McKinney
Strawberry Plains - Ronald Alan McKinney - of Strawberry Plains, TN age 49, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to spend time with family and friends and brought immense joy and laughter to all that knew him. He loved wholeheartedly and exhibited patience to all, including his beloved Volunteer Football team. He worked in Cyber Security for over 20 years becoming the Vice President of Business Operations for FireEye where he made a global impact with his go-getter attitude and southern charm. There's not enough words or time to express what he meant to his family, friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Ellena Garland; father, James McKinney; mother, Elaine Franklin; and father-in-law, Bill Blakely. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Robin McKinney; children, Blake (Rebecca) McKinney, Nathan (Kaylyn) McKinney, and Hayden McKinney; brother, Jim (Brenda) McKinney; nieces, Courtney (Stewart) Lee, Christina McKinney; sister, Amanda (Terrence) Cooley; stepfather, Charles Franklin; mother-in-law, Brenda Blakely; sisters-in-law; Denise (Jerry) Miller, Tammy Gredig and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a service to follow at 2:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Adams officiating. Immediately following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Caledonia Cemetery for a 3:30 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 12 to July 13, 2019