Ronald Allen Hatcher
Lenoir City, TN
Ronald Allen Hatcher - of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Ronnie was born on April 30, 1957 in Loudon, TN to Donna Guider Hatcher and the late Johnny Wayne Hatcher. He attended Lenoir City High School. Ronnie was a pipefitter by trade and loved old cars. He was a loving caring son, husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many.
Ronnie leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jessie Givens Hatcher; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Ben Rogers; daughter, Kristian Hatcher; grandson, Jeremy Rogers and his wife, Sydney; granddaughters, Madelyn Rogers and Ava Rogers; his mother, Donna; brothers and
sisters-in-law, Billy and Mary Hatcher, Mike and Margaret Hatcher; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Sue Givens, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Thomas Lee officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Loudon County Memorial Gardens graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Click Funeral Home to help with expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019