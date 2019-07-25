|
Ronald B. Smith
Knoxville - Ronald B. Smith age 83 of North Knoxville passed away Tuesday evening July 23, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Member of Alice Bell Baptist Church, U. S. Air Force Veteran, retired Senior Fire Fighter after 31 years with the City of Knoxville Fire Department. He was a painter as a side job and avid fisherman. Preceded in death by first wife, Frankie Ann Barton Smith and second wife, Phyllis Jones Smith. Son, Rodney Barton Smith. Survivors; son, Randall B. Smith. Brothers; David Smith and Jimmy (Becky) Smith. Nieces, Amy (Dustin) Smith-Cradic and Stacy Norman Nephews, Eddie (Lanna) Smith, Stephen (Lindsay) Smith, Brian (Allison) Smith and Mark Smith. Several great nieces and great nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019 at Mynatt Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Richard Spencer and Chaplain Paul Trumpore officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Fire Department Honors provided by the City of Knoxville Fire Department Honor Guard. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com Mynatt Funeral Home Halls chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019