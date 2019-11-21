|
|
Ronald Buford
Ronald Buford, age 62, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Summit View of Farragut. He was born September 4, 1957 and was a graduate of Austin-East High School, Class of 1976.
Ronald, affectionately known as Teddy, was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Ann Smith and Sylvia Christine Buford Martin; brother, Jerry Buford; father, Allen McGhee; grandparents, Robert and Lessie Riley Buford; aunts, Juanita Womble, Georgia Ann Buford, Edna Buford, Velma Buford; uncle, Robert Buford Jr; cousins, Gerald and Gregory Buford, Camilla, Sandra, and Romon Womble.
He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted mother, Bobbie Mae Buford; brothers, Ernest Buford, Sr., Kenneth Buford, and the McGhee family, Knoxville; aunt, Johnnie Davenport, Knoxville; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Johnnie Skinner, Sr., Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019