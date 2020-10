Ronald ClaiborneKnoxville - Ronald L. Claiborne age 75 of Knoxville passed away at 6:20 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a Master Knife Maker for Thunder Mountain Forge where he had many friends and apprentices. Preceded in death by wife; Phyllis Claiborne. Survivors, daughters; Deana (Shane) Cameron, Tonya (Larry Marshall Sr.) Palmer. Shani (Mike) Reed. 10 grandchildren. Sister, Nancy Jo Stedham. Several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 3:45 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Roseberry Cemetery for a 4 pm Graveside Service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com