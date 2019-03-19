|
Ronald "Ron" Claude McPherson
Knoxville , TN
Ronald "Ron" Claude McPherson- age 86, of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Ron was a proud veteran of the United States Army, a member of Riverdale Baptist Church for over 70 years, and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was a two-term member of the Knox County Board of Education. Ron worked with Atlas Powder Company for over 18 years, as well as being the owner of A1 Saw and Butcher Supply. He was also a subpoena officer for the Knox County Sheriff's office and a Field Representative for former U.S. Congressman, John Duncan, Jr. He was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Shekinah Lodge #524. He was preceded in death by his
parents, Claude and Hope McPherson. He is survived by his wife, Zella McPherson; children, Pam (Randy) Drummer and Ron (Stephanie) McPherson; Grandchildren, Caleb (Josie) Drummer, Brenton McPherson, Brock McPherson, Anna Leah Drummer; sister, Barbara M. Chubb; Step- daughter, Glenda (Gregg) Mount; Step-sons, John A. (Kim) Bates, Bryan (Gypsi) Bates; step-grandchildren, Becca McMurry and John Tyler Bates. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tom Miller officiating. Family and friends will gather at Woodlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Caleb Drummer, Brenton McPherson, Brock McPherson, John Tyler Bates, Mike Smith and Alan Branch. Honorary Pallbearers will be Emerson Breeden, Richard Breeden, L. C. Jones, John Chubb, The Men of the Beacon Sunday School Class and the Riverdale Baptist Church Deacons. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron's name to Riverdale Baptist Church. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Holston Health and Rehab for the love and care they gave Ron. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019