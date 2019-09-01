Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
gazebo behind the West Side YMCA
400 Winston Road
Knoxville, TN
1955 - 2019
Knoxville - Ronald Dale Price, of Knoxville, TN, died unexpectedly in the early morning of August 26, 2019, at the age of 63. Ron was born to Edith and Dale Price on Oct 27, 1955 in Kingsport, Tennessee. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where his assignments included serving in Greenland using radar to track Russian air traffic. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he completed course study at Roane Vocational School in Diesel Engineering. He worked for City Diesel in Knoxville for twenty-nine years and was currently an employee of Cardinal Health. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Scruggs and step-daughter, Sara; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Lisa Price; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Danny White. He was a beloved uncle to multiple nieces and nephews in addition to grand nieces and nephews. He was a loving and patient father to two extremely spoiled cats, Daisy "Dew" and George "Big-Big" Price. Ron loved all animals, ducks, and birds, working out, riding bicycles, and motorcycles, travel, and good music. In lieu of flowers, please send your contributions to Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee, 214 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 or www.feralfelinefriends.org. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, at 10 am, at the gazebo behind the West Side YMCA, 400 Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
