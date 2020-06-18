Ronald David Walters
Loudon - Ronald David Walters of Loudon passed away June 17, 2020 at his home. Ron served in the U. S. Army. He was retired from CVS as a supervisor where he was known as "WaWa". Ron was a devoted Christian and attended Corinth Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Annette Walters; parents, Pierce and Ruth Walters; siblings, Lawrence Walters, Sharon Walters and Reagan Walters. Survived by his wife of 13 years, Denee Walters; children, Ella and Jayla; brothers, Jim Walters and Jackie Walters; also by his stepchildren: Wanda, David, Tim, Tommy, Tammy, and Clifford, many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Adam Cook officiating. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.