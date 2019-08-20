Services
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Middle Creek Cemetery
Ronald Dean Kennedy

Ronald Dean Kennedy Obituary
Ronald Dean Kennedy

Knoxville - Ronald Dean Kennedy, 75 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 he was of Church of God faith.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Hettie Sue Whaley Kennedy.

He is survived by his daughters, Pam Branch (Brian), and Donna Dalton; grandchildren, Brianne and Courtney Branch, and Hannah and Zachary Dalton; sister, Patty Chapman (Marvin).

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Burn Center:

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Graveside service and interment will take place 10AM Monday, August 26 in Middle Creek Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Cook officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
