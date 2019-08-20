|
|
Ronald Dean Kennedy
Knoxville - Ronald Dean Kennedy, 75 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 he was of Church of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hettie Sue Whaley Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam Branch (Brian), and Donna Dalton; grandchildren, Brianne and Courtney Branch, and Hannah and Zachary Dalton; sister, Patty Chapman (Marvin).
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Burn Center:
2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607
Graveside service and interment will take place 10AM Monday, August 26 in Middle Creek Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Cook officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019