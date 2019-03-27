Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Chapel
Calling hours
Following Services
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Chapel
Interment
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Ronald Dean (Ron) LaRue

Ronald Dean (Ron) LaRue Obituary
Ronald (Ron) Dean LaRue

Knoxville, TN

Ronald (Ron) Dean LaRue passed through Heaven's gates in the early morning of Saturday, March 24, 2019 following a battle with three strokes. He was a faithful member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and the wonderful Covenant Sunday School Class. He attended Lima High School, Ohio Northern University, and Chicago Institute of Art. Originally from Lima, Ohio, Ron moved to Tennessee over thirty years ago and loved living here with our mountains and many interesting opportunities. He was in business as LaRue Builders, having built many fine homes in Ohio and also some in Tennessee with his son, Trent. Together, they also formed Superior Casework of Tennessee, which his son, Trent, now heads. Ron was a committed follower of Jesus Christ and truily lived what he believed. Ron leaves his beloved wife, Donna Franks LaRue, daughter, Vanessa, son, Trent, (Elizabeth) and grandson Tyron, step-daughter Kappy Lapides (Wil) of Gatlinburg and Carl Gheesling (Laura), also of Gatlinburg, great-grandson, Levi, granddaughter, Ava, sisters, Elaine (Kerm), Carol Evans (Bill) of Farragut, and Myrna (Dwain) of Lima, and a host of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Karen Ware (Sam) and brother-in-law, Charles Franks (Louise). The service for Ron Will be held 6:00pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Chapel with the Reverend Clay Harrington officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will take place 11:00am, Friday, March 29, at Highland Memorial Cemetery. It is requested that those who wish to send a memorial in Ron's honor would make a contribution to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, designated for foreign and/or local missions. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
