Ronald E. (Ron) Albert
Knoxville - Ronald E. (Ron) Albert, age 72 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019. Ron was of the Baptist faith and worked for Glen Moore Trucking. Proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Florence Albert and sister Barbara Albert. Survived by brothers Mike and Kerry (Pauline) Albert; special nieces and nephews; as well as many friends in the Campbell and Knox County areas. The family would like to thank UT Hospital Hospice, Katie Vest, and Gail Brown for the care and compassion provided. Receiving of Friends will be held at Deep Springs Baptist Church (1476 Deep Springs Rd. Dandridge TN 37725) on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow. Rev. Brock Webster and Rev. Steve Hancock officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ron's name may be made to Deep Springs Baptist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019