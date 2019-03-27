|
|
Ronald E. Hill
Knoxville, TN
Ronald E. Hill, age 72, of Vestal, passed away March 24, 2019. He enjoyed fishing and his family. He is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff Ellis, Sr. and Irene Hill ;brothers Tommy, Glen "Gitter", Jeff, Dale, Hoss, Billy Dee and sister, LeeLee Allen. He is survived by daughter, Wendy Hill; grandchildren, Christopher and Christian and brothers, Donald "Ennie", Dave, Wayne and Greg; sisters Carolyn, Cindy, Gale, and Tammy; and lots of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery 1 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 for graveside services. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Highway www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019