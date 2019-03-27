Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Ronald Hill
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Ronald E. Hill


1946 - 2019
Ronald E. Hill Obituary
Ronald E. Hill

Knoxville, TN

Ronald E. Hill, age 72, of Vestal, passed away March 24, 2019. He enjoyed fishing and his family. He is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff Ellis, Sr. and Irene Hill ;brothers Tommy, Glen "Gitter", Jeff, Dale, Hoss, Billy Dee and sister, LeeLee Allen. He is survived by daughter, Wendy Hill; grandchildren, Christopher and Christian and brothers, Donald "Ennie", Dave, Wayne and Greg; sisters Carolyn, Cindy, Gale, and Tammy; and lots of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery 1 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 for graveside services. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Highway www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
