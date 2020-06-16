Ronald F. Harbin
Ronald F. Harbin

Powell - Ronald F. Harbin, age 84 of Powell, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020. He spent his life working as a ditch digger and was the owner of F.H. Harbin Co., Inc. He was a 60 year Freemason and served as Past Master of Powell Lodge #582 F&AM in 1965 and of Bright Hope Lodge #557 F&AM in 2005. Preceded in death by parents Frederick "Hack" and Della Mae Harbin, siblings Bill, Elizabeth, and Kenneth, first wife Sibyl Ann Bayne, second wife Lola Mae Jones, and Tammy the mule. Survived by children Tim Harbin (Jodi), Rhonda Harbin (Gale Engelke), Perry Harbin (Dawn), grandchildren Luke and Isaac Harbin, siblings Hilda Mills, Joyce (Bill) Shupe, Janice (John) Danner, special friend and caretaker Pat Daniels. Friends may stop by at their convenience 10:00am - 6:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family will receive friends 6:00pm - 7:00pm, with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
