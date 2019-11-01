|
|
Ronald Glass
Clinton - Ronald Wayne Glass, 75, of Clinton died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Ron was born in Leachville, Arkansas, on November 9, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, F.T and Jameszenia Reed Glass; brother, Tommy; sisters, Karen (Susie) Edwards and infant Shirley Ann Glass; and son, Kelly Glass. Ron is survived by his wife, Kaye Johnson of Clinton, nephew, T. Wade Edwards of Leachville, and niece, Kara (Bart) Holt of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Ron was a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he received many honors for academic achievement. He received his PhD in chemical engineering from Clemson University and was awarded an NDEA Fellowship and was elected to Phi Kappa Phi. In 1970, he joined the Chemical Technology Division of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he served in a variety of roles including research & development as well as line and program management. In 2005, he was one of 30 engineers chosen by the University of Arkansas Chemical Engineering Department as inaugural members of the Arkansas Academy of Chemical Engineering (AAChE). He retired from Martin Marietta Energy Systems Central Engineering Services in 1997, having served as Manager of the Process Engineering Division.
Ron was a brilliant and talented man. He had a very dry wit and an outstanding sense of humor. He was a kind, caring man who had many friends. He will be missed.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the F.T. and Jameszenia Glass Endowed Scholarship in Chemical Engineering, 1 University of Arkansas, 3202 Bell Engineering Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701-1201 or the Anderson County Animal Shelter, 110 North Main St., Ste. 127, Clinton, TN 37716
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home-Clinton, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Melody Theatre in Leachville, Arkansas, on November 9, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., the 76th anniversary of Ron's birth. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019