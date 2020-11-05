Ronald Gosnell
Knoxville - Ronald Gosnell, age 74, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. He attended and worked at Stonewall Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Connie (Gunter) Gosnell; siblings, Mary Elizabeth Gosnell, Juanita Karras, Donna Vee Henderson, Doris King, Alvin Gosnell and Donald Gosnell. Ronald is survived by his wife, Beverly Gosnell; children, Ronald Gosnell, Jr and wife Bridgette, Christopher Gosnell, and (like a son) Randall Collier; grandchildren, Jaiden Gosnell and Ronald Gosnell, III (Chance); sister, Cathy Reichert and husband Bobby and some special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 11:00- 1:00 pm with service to follow at 1:00. Family and friends will reconvene at 2:45 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
